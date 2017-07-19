R. Kelly “Captive” Speaks Out: “I’m Totally Fine And I’m Happy Where I’m At

Over the last couple of days, after an explosive Buzzfeed report about R. Kelly running an abusive “sex cult,” many people have said “I told you so,” when it comes to Kelly’s pervasive and hebephilia ways. But one of the women who is allegedly being held captive is now speaking out.

Joycelyn Savage (alleged #RKelly captive) claims she's not being held against her will 👀🤔 via:@tmz_tv A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

<a href="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=606464bbfe&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538627860&cs=606464bbfe&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Jocelyn Savage’s father has stated that he is estranged from his daughter because Kelly is holding her captive. But Savage is telling a different, albeit not believable, version of her own story.

“I’m 21, I’m about to be 22 in five days and I just mainly want to say that I’m in a happy place with my life and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” Savage said. “It just came to a point where it definitely has gotten out of hand, so I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world that, I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is okay with me.”

Many people on social media feel that there’s obvious coercion going on in the video, and don’t believe her for one bit. The woman’s father, Tim Savage, spoke out about the video as well.

“You know the reason why Ms. Jocelyn Savage didn’t tell you where her location [is] at? she’s not allowed to tell you her location,” Savage said. “Mr. R. Kelly, if you want to file a lawsuit, you should’ve filed it yesterday. I’m waiting on you. File the lawsuit.”

Kelly’s lawyer stated on Monday that her client is not doing anything illegal and is not running a sex cult. But we all know Kelly’s history, so at this point, nothing is shocking.