#trending

Entertainment

Rob Kardashian Apologizes to His Family, But Not Blac Chyna
by Jul 12, 2017

Rob Kardashian has realized the error of his ways and issued an apology to his family for his social media antics.

According to TMZ, Rob has told his mother and sisters that he “has no excuse for posting nude pics of Chyna and her medical information on social media,” along with regretting that he did not sort things out with Chyna privately. Rob also denied Chyna’s abuse allegations, which is what she alleged in a Snapchat post.

Interestingly enough, Rob did not apologize to Chyna for posting her nudes photos or videos, or even apologizing for releasing her medical information.

Chyna successfully secured a restraining order against Rob, and they will eventually see each other in court.

Tags: ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Florida’s First and Only Black State Attorney Profiled During Traffic Stop

by 3 days ago
News

White Beauty Blogger Shuts Down Social Media Accounts After Creating ‘Chocolate Challenge’

by 3 days ago
News

Beyonce´ Reveals Carter Twins Via Instagram Post

by 3 days ago
Entertainment

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Go Public With Relationship

by 4 days ago