White Beauty Blogger Shuts Down Social Media Accounts After Creating ‘Chocolate Challenge’
Jul 14, 2017

Portland, Ore., beauty blogger Vika Shapel deleted her online presence after creating a “chocolate challenge” so she could see how she’d look with brown skin. But let’s call it what it is: blackface.

 

“Something fun is coming to YouTube, idk if there is a challenge like this but we haven’t seen it so Im calling it the chocolate challenge!” Shapel wrote. “Come watch us transform into deep chocolate skin tones from our pasty pale.”

Of course she was eventually taken to task about her blackface challenge:

In an interview with Yahoo, the blogger attempted apologize.

“I simply wanted to see how I looked in a deeper skin tone,” Shapel said. “I wasn’t aware of the whole black-face concept before people began commenting it on the photo. I would like to apologize to people that were hurt or offended by my post, and it won’t happen again.”

“My accounts were deactivated due to overwhelming hateful responses. I wasn’t an active social media user before; it was just whenever desire sparked, so whenever I have that, then I will come back.”

Girl, bye.

 

