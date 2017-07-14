White Beauty Blogger Shuts Down Social Media Accounts After Creating ‘Chocolate Challenge’

Portland, Ore., beauty blogger Vika Shapel deleted her online presence after creating a “chocolate challenge” so she could see how she’d look with brown skin. But let’s call it what it is: blackface.

So @vika97662612 decided to post this picture which is clearly blackface & she decided to call it "the chocolate challenge" pic.twitter.com/O4NutrEtTH — Arnell (@arnellarmon) July 9, 2017

“Something fun is coming to YouTube, idk if there is a challenge like this but we haven’t seen it so Im calling it the chocolate challenge!” Shapel wrote. “Come watch us transform into deep chocolate skin tones from our pasty pale.”

<a href="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=986c22ac6c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537250688&cs=986c22ac6c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Of course she was eventually taken to task about her blackface challenge:

this "challenge" doesn't exist because people have common sense🙃😑😑😑 the disrespect… pic.twitter.com/j1SEXPdWhr — Jasmine Brown (@JasMeannnn) July 9, 2017

oh wow she even gave the "chocolate" side brown eyes . — Princess Mawi (@Mawiella) July 9, 2017

In an interview with Yahoo, the blogger attempted apologize.

“I simply wanted to see how I looked in a deeper skin tone,” Shapel said. “I wasn’t aware of the whole black-face concept before people began commenting it on the photo. I would like to apologize to people that were hurt or offended by my post, and it won’t happen again.”

“My accounts were deactivated due to overwhelming hateful responses. I wasn’t an active social media user before; it was just whenever desire sparked, so whenever I have that, then I will come back.”

Girl, bye.