White Supremacist Caught Rocking Dreadlocks at KKK Rally

Twitter recently blew up with the most absurd example of whypipo knowing no bounds: a white supremacist caught in a photo at a Klan rally rocking dreadlocks.

The image was caught by Deante Cunningham, a graduate from the University of Virginia and it has since then went viral online, with good reason. Folks are shocked. Including Cunningham, himself.

“Me and my friend were in total disbelief. We really couldn’t believe we had just seen a Klansman with dreads,” Cunningham told BBC Trending. “We’re looking at the KKK here, and dreadlocks are basically a symbol of African culture. It was really weird to see.”

Cunningham found himself at the rally as an anti-protester, disturbed by the presence of the KKK in his hometown, Charlottesville, Virginia. The North Carolina-based Loyal White Knights of the KKK were protesting against the city’s plan to remove the statue of a Confederate general from a local park.

Folks took to Twitter to share their outrage, as well. Afterall, why the heck would a sworn racist, participating in a racist rally while wearing several Klans symbols on his shirt, be wearing a traditionally African hairstyle?

It seems that America done lost its mind and some believe we have Trump to thank for that. But maybe this country been crazy all along and we are just starting to pay attention. What do you think?