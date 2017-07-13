Whoopi Goldberg Schools DeRay McKesson on ‘Planet of the Apes’ Racism Claim

Whoopi Goldberg had to collect DeRay McKesson on The View yesterday, after the Black Lives Matter activist made some outrageous claims about the new Planet of the Apes movie. McKesson, who is almost always seen rocking a blue vest, took to Twitter to express his concerns in a series of since deleted tweets, about one of the apes in the movie, who also wears a blue vest. He pretty much thought Hollywood was trying to take a jab at him, because he is just oh, so important.

“Given the history of rendering black people as apes, I’m offended & appalled by the lack of consciousness in Hollywood. #PlanetOfTheApes,” McKesson wrote, sharing an image of the blue-vested ape from the movie.

Twitter instantaneously clapped back.

Planet of the Apes is an extended metaphor on racism. Factual. Bad Ape is a direct shot at Deray? Self serving, disingenuous hyper-wokeness. — The Prodigal Son (@DShaw365) July 11, 2017

War For The Planet Of The Apes pays homage to the original design of the ape’s jackets. Narcissist DeRay thinks it’s about him. pic.twitter.com/xdHkYMBceC — Paul Blank (@TheLocalGod) July 11, 2017

And then Whoopi Goldberg decided to school McKesson about The Planet of the Apes movie in a long rant on “The View”.

“DeRay, you need to go back and watch the 1968 original and check out what the apes were wearing,” Goldberg said, “This has nothing to do with you!…. Get over yourself!”

Seems like some pretty solid advice from Whoopi.

Watch the entire clip below: