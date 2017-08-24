#trending

24-Year-Old Woman Hears Herself Sing For The First Time After Receiving Hearing Aids
by Aug 1, 2017

Jekarra Gaines, 24, lost her hearing when she was 15, but with the help of modern technology, she now has a chance to hear herself sing.

Gaines has always wanted to be a singer and she was distraught when her hearing disappeared in her left ear at age 15.

“I was devastated,” she told DailyMailOnline. “It changed my whole life. But I practiced and adjusted.”

Gaines couldn’t afford occular devices to restore her hearing, but raised enough money via GoFundMe.

“I didn’t tell people because I didn’t want people to pity me or treat me like I was handicapped,” she told DailyMailOnline. “I always talked to people on my right side and learned to read lips also.”

“The difference was amazing. I hear things now that I haven’t heard completely in years,” Gaines told DailyMailOnline. “The clarity is great and I can hear music and myself sing in a whole different light. I feel like my life has new meaning.”

