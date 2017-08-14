MC Lyte Got Married!

MC Lyte is now a married woman! The rapper exchanged vows with Marine Corp Veteran and entrepreneur John Wyche over the weekend. The wedding took place at the Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica and Lyte’s long-time friend Kelly Price was on hand to serenade the newlyweds.

Love is in the air! @essence Link in bio A post shared by mclyte (@mclyte) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

And guess where Lyte met her husband? Match.com! Lyte said she caught Wyche’s profile on Match and sent him a message!

“It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union. We are starting out with a strong foundation,” Wyche says. “A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife.” And his wife realized it as well. “One day when we’re talking and I looked into his eyes. It was so much honesty and truth in his eyes,” Lyte says. “My biggest thing with dating was to be vulnerable. And with him, I could totally let go and be myself.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!