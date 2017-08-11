Racist Parking Note Left on Black Woman’s Car in PA

“Nigger, do not park around here again, bitch,” read a note left on the windshield of a black woman who parked her car on a predominantly white block in Mayfair, Pa.

Lima, the woman who received the note, told a local Philly news station that she was shocked after seeing it on her car.

“I was shocked,” she told FOX 29’s Bruce Gordon when asked for her initial reaction. “At first, I thought it was a joke or a prank and I was just thinking that someone would come out laughing, but then I looked at it again and I was like, I can’t believe this is happening around here.”

Lima said parking on her street is always hard to find, so she parked on Teesdale Street, in what appears to be a predominantly white neighborhood.

“I was scared,” she said. “And I was thinking, maybe they followed me or maybe they know where I live, and I don’t want to fear for my life that somebody would do something to me if I was to park around there again.”

Lima’s neighbor, Bernadette Waites, parked on the same street and the next morning found a nail in her tire.

“That’s racist,” Waites said of the message. “It’s hateful. In this climate—in this day and age—that’s intolerable.”

“I just want it to stop,” says Lima. “But that we’ve been living around people who have been preying on us the whole time, it’s really sad.”