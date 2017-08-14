#trending

Shonda Rhimes Is Moving to Netflix
by Aug 14, 2017

Netflix Inc. signed a multiyear contract with Shonda Rhimes, poaching the creator of the hit TV series “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy” from Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network.

Rhimes will produce new series and other projects, the companies said in a statement. She will continue her existing work with ABC, but all new developments by her Shondaland production company will be for Netflix, the world’s largest paid online video service.

“I was looking for the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation,” Rhimes said in the statement.

Netflix currently streams ScandalGrey’s Anatomy, and How to Get Away With Murder from the Shondaland world, but working with Netflix means Rhimes and her colleagues aren’t restricted by schedules, ratings, or — most importantly — standards and practices. That means Shondaland with swears, Shondaland with uninhibited sex scenes and probably a lot more of that murder everyone gets away with.

