Simone Askew Becomes The First Black Woman To Lead West Point’s Corps Of Cadets

Simone Askew has made history at West Point. Askew is the first black woman to be appointed as First Captain of the Corps of Cadets, the Washington Post reports.
“Simone truly exemplifies our values of Duty, Honor, Country,” Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, commandant of cadets, said in a release. “Her selection is a direct result of her hard work, dedication and commitment to the Corps over the last three years.”
Askew, an International History major, will assume her duties later this month which will continue through the upcoming school year. She steps into is the highest position in the cadet chain of command. Before being appointed to this position, Askew was already leading 1,502 cadets as the Regimental Commander of Cadet Basic Training II, according to the official U.S. Army release. Now, as the First Captain, she will oversee the performance of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets where she will implement a class agenda and act as a liaison between the Corps at the administration.