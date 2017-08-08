Simone Askew Becomes The First Black Woman To Lead West Point’s Corps Of Cadets

Simone Askew has made history at West Point. Askew is the first black woman to be appointed as First Captain of the Corps of Cadets, the Washington Post reports.

“Simone truly exemplifies our values of Duty, Honor, Country,” Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, commandant of cadets, said in a release . “Her selection is a direct result of her hard work, dedication and commitment to the Corps over the last three years.”