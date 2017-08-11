Spelman Alum Opens 1st Chick-Fil-A in Downtown L.A.

Ashley Darby started her Chick-Fil-A career at 15-years-old, and now she’s on her way to making history as owning the first Downtown Los Angeles location. Darby, who has a franchise location at the University of Southern California, will leave the position to helm the new location at 660 South Figueroa Street as its franchise owner.

“The energy in downtown L.A. is palpable,” Derby said in a statement. “I cannot wait to become a part of this growing neighborhood, and I look forward to welcoming our guests with hand-crafted food and hospitality.”

Darby was a team member at an Atlanta location when she was 15, to earn money to buy her first car and continued throughout her years attending Spelman College before taking the job at the University of Southern California Chick-fil-A.

She became the youngest franchise owner when she was 26-years-old.