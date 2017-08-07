#trending

White Sephora Worker Tells Black Customer She Didn’t Racially Profile Her Because She’s ‘From the Hood’
by Aug 7, 2017

A white Sephora employee was accused of racially profiling two black women, but used the most asinine excuse as to why she wasn’t.

The black woman claimed that she was cut off when she was speaking numerous times and allegedly pointed out the shopper to a guard.

The Sephora employee denied she did anything wrong, and then gave this excuse.

“You guys may not know this, but I’m actually from the hood,” the Sephora employee remarked, adding that she had a lot of Black friends.

