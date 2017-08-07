Woman Accuses Usher of Exposing Her to Herpes and Gets Fat Shamed

A woman has come forward, with her attorney Lisa Bloom by her side, and alleges that Usher exposed her to herpes.

Quantasia Sharpton, spoke about her hotel room rendezvous two years ago with Usher while celebrating her 19th birthday. She said she’s negative for herpes. And although she is negative, knowingly exposing someone to an STD in California is illegal.

Sharpton said Usher pinpointed her out at the concert because she was wearing a crown for her birthday. She gave her number to security and back at the hotel she received a call from the performer. Bloom did not allow her client to share where or when the concert took place.

“We spoke for a while and then we engaged in sexual contact. He never warned me about any STDs, it was just after my 19th birthday,” Sharpton, 21, said during a press conference at the New York Hilton Midtown.

“When I first heard he had herpes I couldn’t believe it…I would have never consented if I had known.”

But of course, after seeing the woman speak at the press conference, people on social media decided to joke about her appearance:

are y’all really saying y’all dont believe usher’s accuser because the girl is big? that’s disgusting pic.twitter.com/kRTzsdayOa — prince (@dngerousprince) August 7, 2017

Rare footage of Quantisia Sharpton being brought on stage at the Usher concert…Viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/Odo9Snkext — good morning, folks (@_TailorMade_) August 7, 2017

Whewww send halp please RT @MichaelBlackson: We will believe her if she said usher gave her diabetes pic.twitter.com/mE3DWujAcW — Jasmine 🌺 (@Effiemagic) August 7, 2017

When everybody saw the woman who is suing Usher for supposedly giving her herpes. pic.twitter.com/ZAz6zu63kJ — KOSHER (@JRAN_76) August 7, 2017

Usher has yet to respond to the allegations.