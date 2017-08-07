#trending

News

Woman Accuses Usher of Exposing Her to Herpes and Gets Fat Shamed
by Aug 7, 2017

A woman has come forward, with her attorney Lisa Bloom by her side, and alleges that Usher exposed her to herpes.
Quantasia Sharpton, spoke about her hotel room rendezvous two years ago with Usher while celebrating her 19th birthday. She said she’s negative for herpes. And although she is negative, knowingly exposing someone to an STD in California is illegal.

Sharpton said Usher pinpointed her out at the concert because she was wearing a crown for her birthday. She gave her number to security and back at the hotel she received a call from the performer. Bloom did not allow her client to share where or when the concert took place.

“We spoke for a while and then we engaged in sexual contact. He never warned me about any STDs, it was just after my 19th birthday,” Sharpton, 21, said during a press conference at the New York Hilton Midtown.

 “When I first heard he had herpes I couldn’t believe it…I would have never consented if I had known.”

But of course, after seeing the woman speak at the press conference, people on social media decided to joke about her appearance:

Usher has yet to respond to the allegations.

